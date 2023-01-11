The Heartbreaking Death Of Supermodel Tatjana Patitz

Tatjana Patitz, one of the supermodels who dominated the fashion scene in the '80s and '90s, has died at age 56. Throughout her career, she graced the covers of Vogue and walked the runway for Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, Fendi, Chloe, and other iconic designers, leaving her mark on the golden era of glamour. In 1990, the iconic supermodel starred in "Freedom! '90," one of George Michael's most popular music videos, which also featured Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, and Christy Turlington.

Born in Hamburg, Germany, Patitz began her modeling career at the age of 17 after being placed third in the elite model contest, per The Guardian. Over the years, she worked closely with Peter Lindbergh, the fashion photographer credited with launching the "supermodel" phenomenon. "I admire Tatjana because she always stays herself. She's very soft, but at the same time, she's very strong and knows how to stand up for what she thinks, and it's always very enriching to be with her," he wrote in his book "10 Women" (via The Guardian).

The iconic beauty became one of the original supermodels, emerging as a sophisticated figure in fashion. L'Officiel said she had "the most beautiful face of the decade," whereas Dame Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, described her as being "more mysterious, more grown-up, [and] more unattainable" than her peers, according to the Guardian. Patitz's death came unexpectedly, leaving her fans in shock.