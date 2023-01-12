King Charles Reportedly Livid At Prince Harry Over Memoir's Nicknames For Royal Aides

The Duke of Sussex's new memoir has officially broken the internet, with the many startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" making major waves among fans and critics alike. While we can certainly guess how they're being received by the royal family themselves, senior members have remained tight-lipped about any and all memoir-induced drama.

Not everyone has kept schtum, though. King Charles' former media secretary weighed in on Harry's chances of reconciliation during an appearance on "Good Morning Britain." Of The Firm's approach, Kristina Kyriacou also shared, "I think the strategy of saying nothing and remaining silent at this moment is serving them all very, very well" (via Twitter).

Still, despite their well-advised attempts to stay quiet in regards to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's many divulgences and allegations against them, many believe that one thing that was written in "Spare," in particular, has struck a nerve. King Charles III is reportedly upset about the way his youngest son spoke about certain staff members.