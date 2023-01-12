King Charles Reportedly Livid At Prince Harry Over Memoir's Nicknames For Royal Aides
The Duke of Sussex's new memoir has officially broken the internet, with the many startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" making major waves among fans and critics alike. While we can certainly guess how they're being received by the royal family themselves, senior members have remained tight-lipped about any and all memoir-induced drama.
Not everyone has kept schtum, though. King Charles' former media secretary weighed in on Harry's chances of reconciliation during an appearance on "Good Morning Britain." Of The Firm's approach, Kristina Kyriacou also shared, "I think the strategy of saying nothing and remaining silent at this moment is serving them all very, very well" (via Twitter).
Still, despite their well-advised attempts to stay quiet in regards to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's many divulgences and allegations against them, many believe that one thing that was written in "Spare," in particular, has struck a nerve. King Charles III is reportedly upset about the way his youngest son spoke about certain staff members.
Prince Harry's description of royal aides was described as 'derogatory'
In his book, "Spare," Prince Harry referred to three royal aides using cheeky nicknames. Harry reportedly wrote, "I'd spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them. But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who'd managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian maneuvers." He went on to add, "They had normal names ... but they sort more easily into zoological categories. The Bee, The Fly, and The Wasp."
Royal author Robert Jobson argued to The Independent that, "The connotation using the bee, wasp, and the fly suggests these people are kind of pest-like, flying around the room, literally trying to say they're derogatory in that respect." Jobson also claimed that Harry didn't do a great job concealing their identities, which he finds particularly unfair since it's highly unlikely the trio will be allowed to respond, given their high-profile job roles with The Firm.
As a result, Jobson believes that this excerpt has deeply upset Charles, claiming, "I'm sure the king is furious but as a father, it's very difficult because it's his son. He'd be worried about things said in the public domain but despite all that's been said, that's his son — it's very sad." Evidently, Charles and Harry's strained relationship shows no signs of being fixed any time soon.