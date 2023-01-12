Lisa Marie Presley Never Recovered From The Tragic Loss Of Her Son, Benjamin Keough

The heartbreaking death of Lisa Marie Presley on January 12 was a cruel twist of fate in a life that had already known its share of pain. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley saw her parents split up when she was just four, and just five years later, Elvis died at age 42. Presley turned to drugs as a teen and got sober with the help of a Scientology rehab center, per Biography. All four of her marriages — most famously, to Michael Jackson — ended in divorce. However, the most shattering event of her life was the death of her only son, Benjamin Keough, in July 2020. As tragic as it was to lose her father, a parent's grief is a hell like no other, and Presley herself said she was "detonated and destroyed" by the loss.

Even more wrenching was the fact that Benjamin died by suicide, a single deadly gunshot wound, according to Us Weekly. For Presley, who once described herself as "a mama lion" to her "cubs" (per Instagram), this added grief and unanswered questions to her already unimaginable pain. However, towards the end of her life, she honored his memory in a special way by offering her support to others grieving loved ones.

