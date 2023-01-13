Sadie Laflamme-Snow And Evan Williams Discuss Hallmark's The Way Home Cast - Exclusive Interview

What has it been like playing Chyler Leigh's daughter and Andie MacDowell's granddaughter, and have either of them given you any advice about acting or life?

Sadie Laflamme-Snow: Well, when you find out you're working with people as iconic as Andie and Chyler, it's nerve-racking, but as soon as we stepped on set ... We're playing a family, but we [also] felt like family, so that was amazing. When you're in scenes with them and learning lines, you feel like, "That's the scene I'm going with," but you watch the monitor because it's a masterclass. It's really special, and we were all the time checking in about the story and what we think and about our characters, and they don't have to do that. They're really generous people and coworkers, so it's been the most brilliant experience.

I love multi-generational, women-centric projects like this one. What was exciting about taking on this project, and from the perspective of the young actress, what have you learned from these incredible women?

Laflamme-Snow: Working with people that I look up to so much is such a career gift and a career milestone, but at the same time, a personal one too. I've gained so much mentorship and [learned] how to do this job and do it with so much grace. That's what you get from working with pros like Andy and Chyler. They're fantastic, and [to] tell stories that [are] focused on the stories of women — and women of all ages — is important to me [and] important to the people I love. It's been such an honor.

Alex Hope plays a young version of your mom, which isn't something kids experience in the real world. How did you go about cultivating your characters' dynamic with each other, and what were your favorite moments working with her?

Laflamme-Snow: Those parts of the show are going to be exciting for the audience. It's fun to explore the possibilities of what that would look like, and it was fantastic working with Alex. We got along so well. We had the best time. You have a built-in best friend in someone like that, and in Alex, she's such a love. In terms of what to look forward to, [it's] the sweetest on-camera best-friendship, but the closer we get in the past, the more complicated it makes the present relationship with my mom, Chyler.