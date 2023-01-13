The Scandi Hairline Dye Trend Delivers Summer Vibes All Year Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are tons of haircuts you'll be asking for in the seasons to come. Luckily, if you're looking to change up your hair without a big chop, there's one hair color trend that just may be your perfect match. This new look won't be too much of a departure from whatever color you're used to, but it will make you feel lighter, fresher, and like you just returned from a super relaxing vacation –– and who wouldn't want to feel like that?

The new technique is called the "Scandi hairline," and it's all about lightening the hairs right around your face, per PopSugar. According to the creative director of NuBest Salon and Spa, Jamie Mazzei, "a Scandi hairline is a coloring technique that lightens the hair immediately around the face, including shorter baby hairs. This lightening technique softens the edge of the hair and can help create a lighter, brighter look." If this sounds super simple, that's probably because it is.

Even though it doesn't require you to change too much of your look, this technique will still pack a major punch.