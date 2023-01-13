The Way Home Executive Producers On The Show's Family Dynamics - Exclusive Interview

What was the moment that you knew Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell were the right actors to take on [these] mother-daughter roles? And what have been some of the joys of working with them on set?

Alexandra Clarke: We found out quite early on that Andie had read the pilot and was interested in [it]. For both of us, it was such a moment of, "Wait, are you kidding — Andie MacDowell?" Then, when we found out that Chyler was also interested, it just made sense. The two women together love each other on set, [and] it was incredible to see them play mother and daughter because they really did fall into it. It was easy. It felt right. We were so lucky to have both of them, and we were pretty much in awe every day on set watching these two incredible actresses do their things. It was amazing.

Heather Conkie: It was incredible because now we can't imagine anybody else in the role[s] at all. They are Del and Kat.

Were there any moments [when] what they were doing on-screen made you tear up or have memories from your childhood?

Clarke: I think I teared up every day. It is a pretty emotional show, but these two women, Chyler and [Andie] — oh my goodness. They took those words and made them real and made them even more emotional than we thought they could [be]. As a writer, when you're writing those words, you start to tear up, and you're going, "This must be right because it's getting an emotional response." But then having the opportunity to be there to see them say them was just [as] important.

Conkie: And they added a lot too.

Clarke: They do.

Conkie: They became the characters, and it happened very quickly. They lived and breathed them. You can't even do that with dialogue. They took that dialogue and made it completely their own.

Clarke: So true.

What aspects of the series do you think will resonate with [fans] the most? And why do you think right now is the perfect time to tell this story?

Conkie: I think [the series] will resonate [with people] because everyone's gone through some things in the last few years that we've never gone through before. It's certainly not war, but being apart from their family with no choice about that has made them value what they have and adds value to them. That's what this show is about. It's learning to value why you need to be close [and] how it adds to your life.

Clarke: As you say, everyone's gained a new perspective in these last few years about what family means to them, and even if there are problems — and of course family comes with problems; it's inevitable — I hope that our show shows people that you can fix those problems if you really do listen to the other person's perspective and open a door for people the way Kat opens the door with her mom and also with her daughter. People [can] do the same.

Conkie: And find their way home.

Clarke: Exactly.