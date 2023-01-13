General Hospital To Bring Back The Nurses Ball After 3-Year Hiatus

On the heels of the tragic love story between Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and Stone Cates (Michael Sutton) there came an annual tradition on "General Hospital" called the Nurses Ball. Stone was a street kid that had been taken in by mafia boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny loved him like a son and was pleased when Stone found love with Robin. However, the young man didn't know it, but he had contracted HIV years earlier and by the time he was diagnosed, it had become full-blown AIDS. Not realizing there was a risk, Stone had inadvertently passed HIV on to Robin. When Stone tragically died, Sonny and Robin were devastated, per Soaps She Knows.

Thus, the Nurses Ball was born as a fundraiser for HIV/AIDS. According to TV Insider, the event began in 1994 and was hosted by Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). A break in dramatic tension, the ball would go on to be an annual event that allowed the show's actors to demonstrate their other talents like singing and dancing. Much like the Quartermaine family's annual Thanksgiving disaster, something invariably goes wrong and Lucy ends up on stage in her underwear at the ball (via Soap Hub).

Because of restrictions in place due to COVID-19, the Nurses Ball had been put on hold for a couple of years but is now poised for a return.