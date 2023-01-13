Lisa Marie Presley's Exes Are Absolutely Devastated Over Her Tragic Death

The sudden, heartbreaking death of Lisa Marie Presley has stunned fans, family, and friends around the world. Presley, a singer-songwriter and only child of iconic singer Elvis Presley, died in the hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest at home, reported TMZ. Presley was living with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, and he administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

According to the Daily Mail, Keough and Presley were married from 1988 to 1994. The couple had two children together, daughter actor Riley Keough, and son Benjamin Keough. Following their divorce, Presley had a two-year marriage to pop legend Michael Jackson, before marrying two more times (via Metro).

All three of Presley's surviving ex-husbands had maintained a connection after their marriages ended. Keough and Presley enjoyed a lasting friendship, with Presley telling Rolling Stone in 2003, "He's my absolute best friend in the world," per The U.S. Sun. Five years later, she told the Star Tribune, (via Daily Mail) "There [are] others that I have pain or betrayal associated with that I won't have anything to do with. But he and I had a special thing. Unconditional." While Keough has not made a statement following Presley's death, her two other surviving exes have shared their feelings about the tragedy.