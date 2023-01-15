Chunky '80s-Inspired Jewelry Is Set To Knock The Minimalist Trend Off Of Its Throne

Marie Kondo's "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing" achieved global success in 2014. In 2019, the book was adapted into a popular Netflix series, leading millions to reevaluate their possessions and ask themselves, "does this spark joy?" (via The Atlantic). The COVID-19 Pandemic launched a surge in minimalist fashion, with many opting for simple, comfortable designs for their stuck-at-home aesthetic (via L'Officiel). "To me, [minimalism] is about paring down garments to their purest form, stripping them of unnecessary embellishments, and just focusing entirely on tailoring and purpose," stylist Rachel Wang explains to Harper's Bazaar. "In a way, minimalism renders clothing nondescript, unidentifiable, and the person wearing them could be anyone, anywhere."

But fashion is cyclical. What The Conversation calls "millennial minimalism" is in the process of being overrun by Gen Z maximalism — as much of the world reopens, many are finding that the less is more approach no longer "sparks joy." According to BuzzFeed, TikTok creators like Sara Camposarcone (@saracampz) and Thalia Castro-Vega (@polychrom3) have become synonymous with maximalist fashion, incorporating voluminous fabrics, contrasting patterns, and (of course) '80s-inspired chunky jewelry into their viral style. If you're looking to part ways with a minimalistic aesthetic and embrace loud and proud '80s styles, there's no better place to start than with chunky jewelry.