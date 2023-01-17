Mishael Morgan Finally Weighs In On Her Surprising The Young And The Restless Exit

Mishael Morgan was a mainstay on "The Young and the Restless" from 2013 to 2022 (via Soap Central). She originated the role of brash and sassy Hilary Curtis and went on to have a great deal of success with that character. However, after Hilary was abruptly killed off, Morgan returned to the soap as her powerhouse attorney twin sister, Amanda Sinclair, which she played until her exit late last year (via Soaps.com). Prior to that, the actor's appearances on the show gradually became less frequent, leaving many viewers questioning her status on the soap.

Amanda's future as a character, and Morgan's on the show, wouldn't become clear until Amanda walked in on her boyfriend Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) in bed (or, rather, on the couch) with the mother of his biological son, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Amanda broke things off with Devon after discovering the affair nobody saw coming, vowing to leave town for good in the aftermath of the incident.

Beforehand, Amanda was already off the canvas for quite some time, and Morgan's name was removed from the credits (via Soap Hub). Details about her departure have been vague, leaving loyal fans scratching their heads, wondering why one of their favorite actors was suddenly leaving the soap. However, for the first time, Morgan is finally shedding some light on her "Y&R" exit, which caught everyone off guard.