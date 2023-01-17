General Hospital Fans Remain Divided Over Willow And Nina's Mother-Daughter Reveal
The famous feud between Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital" has affected many people, now with dire consequences. Per Soaps In Depth, Nina kept secret the fact that Carly's husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), was alive with amnesia when everyone thought he was dead and has also been at odds with Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) for years. Carly is no saint either, having kept from Nina the fact that the notorious Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was her daughter. The truth didn't come out until after Nelle's death, which destroyed Nina. Things got worse when Willow and her husband — Carly's son — Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), prevented Nina from having visitation rights with her grandson, Wiley, cutting off her only link to Nelle (via Soap Spoiler).
Nelle was Nina's daughter with the late Dr. Silas Clay (Michael Easton). When Nina got pregnant, her mother, Madeline Reeves, tried to abort the pregnancy by overdosing her daughter. The plan backfired, sending Nina into a 20-year coma. She came to term while comatose, and Madeline gave the baby up for adoption. However, Harmony Miller (Inga Cadranel) revealed to Carly on her deathbed that Nina had actually given birth to twins, and Willow was the other child. Feeling that Nina and Willow's relationship was toxic, Carly also kept this fact a secret. Now that Willow is in danger of dying from leukemia — and only a bone marrow transplant can save her — Carly has been forced to come clean, per Michael Fairman TV.
Carly's startling revelation has fans excited
As the shocking truth unfolds on "General Hospital," the soap wrote on Twitter, "Nina hopes she and Willow will be able to put their animosity behind them. Will her newfound daughter accept this olive branch?" Fans are clearly split, with many hoping it turns out that Nina won't be a match for Willow, although Carly has already proven she is (via Michael Fairman TV).
One fan's scathing opinion stated, "Nina & Sonny thought keeping family apart was no biggie. Nina treated Willow like trash long b4 Nelle/Wiley were factors. Nina only cares for Willow's well-being bc of how it [affects] Nina. She knows deep down what Nina thinks of her. Nelle & Nina are 2sides of the same coin." Another viewer replied, "I think it might be better now that Nina knows who her daughter is and her daughter despises her. Finally, some punishment for what she did to Sonny's family." A contrasting response was, "I'm Team Nina. Everyone treats her like crap, but she's a saint compared to others in town that literally get away with murder," while a hopeful fan wrote, "After the bone marrow transplant, things will change."
Either way, everyone's performances were praised as one responded, "Great acting all the way around. I applaud all." Adding levity, one viewer replied, "Nina must slap the hell out of Carly [for] keeping all of this information a secret!!"
Will this bombshell be enough for the three women to bury the hatchet, or will their feud become bigger than ever?