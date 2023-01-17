General Hospital Fans Remain Divided Over Willow And Nina's Mother-Daughter Reveal

As the shocking truth unfolds on "General Hospital," the soap wrote on Twitter, "Nina hopes she and Willow will be able to put their animosity behind them. Will her newfound daughter accept this olive branch?" Fans are clearly split, with many hoping it turns out that Nina won't be a match for Willow, although Carly has already proven she is (via Michael Fairman TV).

One fan's scathing opinion stated, "Nina & Sonny thought keeping family apart was no biggie. Nina treated Willow like trash long b4 Nelle/Wiley were factors. Nina only cares for Willow's well-being bc of how it [affects] Nina. She knows deep down what Nina thinks of her. Nelle & Nina are 2sides of the same coin." Another viewer replied, "I think it might be better now that Nina knows who her daughter is and her daughter despises her. Finally, some punishment for what she did to Sonny's family." A contrasting response was, "I'm Team Nina. Everyone treats her like crap, but she's a saint compared to others in town that literally get away with murder," while a hopeful fan wrote, "After the bone marrow transplant, things will change."

Either way, everyone's performances were praised as one responded, "Great acting all the way around. I applaud all." Adding levity, one viewer replied, "Nina must slap the hell out of Carly [for] keeping all of this information a secret!!"

Will this bombshell be enough for the three women to bury the hatchet, or will their feud become bigger than ever?