Royal Family Reportedly Planning Peace Summit With Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles Coronation

Recently, Prince Harry confirmed that rumors about a potential reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William were true, in the wake of their ongoing family rift, but many fans found it difficult to believe. Between the premiere of his and his wife, Meghan Markle's, tell-all Netflix docuseries, and the release of Harry's no-holds-barred memoir, "Spare," the Duke of Sussex hasn't held back when it comes to telling the world how he feels about his family.

Consequently, it's safe to assume that the notoriously media-focused group is reeling over the bad press. From accusations about William physically attacking Harry to anecdotes about Kate Middleton allegedly giving Meghan a less-than-warm welcome to royal life, there are plenty of things for the senior members of The Firm to be unhappy about (via TIME). In particular, one royal writer speculated that King Charles III is livid over Harry's nicknames for royal aides.

While the newly-crowned monarch has remained tight-lipped about the allegations leveled against him and his family, many believe that they are fuming. In spite of all the bad blood brewing, it seems that a regal reconciliation may just be coming down the pipeline. Yet, while we can hope that impending rapprochement means one big happy royal family is forthcoming, there's likely some less-than-genuine reasoning behind the potential peace agreement.