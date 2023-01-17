Can The Viral Mewing Technique Really Give You A Snatched Jawline?

If a beauty hack is trending on TikTok, it is worth looking into. The social media platform is home to the hottest trends (and over 750 million active users, per Statista). Its viral content had everyone and their mother becoming stylists to try the wolf cut and joining in on the mixed blush-and-concealer makeup-blending hack. Social media has become the go-to place for DIY tips and tricks. However, sometimes beauty advice can shift into the medical lane, and the line of expertise gets blurry.

A study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found prevalent health misinformation online, and it named Twitter as the social media platform where misinformation occurred most often. But clearly, TikTok isn't immune from the widespread issue either.

Plumper lips in 10 seconds? An all-dessert diet that works? Seems unlikely. The latest trend claims to score you a jawline that rivals Bella Hadid, but is it true? Or is it just another case of being duped by the internet?