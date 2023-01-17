Can The Viral Mewing Technique Really Give You A Snatched Jawline?
If a beauty hack is trending on TikTok, it is worth looking into. The social media platform is home to the hottest trends (and over 750 million active users, per Statista). Its viral content had everyone and their mother becoming stylists to try the wolf cut and joining in on the mixed blush-and-concealer makeup-blending hack. Social media has become the go-to place for DIY tips and tricks. However, sometimes beauty advice can shift into the medical lane, and the line of expertise gets blurry.
A study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found prevalent health misinformation online, and it named Twitter as the social media platform where misinformation occurred most often. But clearly, TikTok isn't immune from the widespread issue either.
Plumper lips in 10 seconds? An all-dessert diet that works? Seems unlikely. The latest trend claims to score you a jawline that rivals Bella Hadid, but is it true? Or is it just another case of being duped by the internet?
What is mewing and why experts warn against it
Flick your tongue to the roof of your mouth and hold your lips together. Congratulations, you're Mewing.
Although TikTok is the reason that Mewing is a part of our personal dictionary, the trend started with English orthodontist Dr. John Mew and his son, Dr. Mike Mew. Verywell Health explains that the pair popularized the exercise, which was developed to improve facial posture and strengthen the jaw. In theory, consistently Mewing will condition your tongue to rest against the roof of your mouth instead of naturally laying at the bottom.
But despite the online fame of Mewing, there is no scientific evidence to support the idea that the technique works to reshape the face or sharpen your jawline. Dentist Ryan Higgins, D.D.S., debunks the method, saying, "as soon as you relax your taut muscles, your soft tissue will return to its resting position and thus makes Mewing very temporary as a means to reshape the jawline and eliminate a double chin," (via Shape).
There are a plethora of social media anecdotes singing the praises of Mewing. However, many oral and maxillofacial surgeons warn against following any social media trends that haven't been verified by any scientific research. According to the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. John Mew's dental license was actually revoked as a result of his controversial practices. So, for a snatched jawline, it's better to follow doctors and science over beauty influencers.