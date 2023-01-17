Prince Andrew's Socialite Ex Predicts Soap Opera Ending For Harry And Meghan's Marriage

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have presented a united front from the start of their relationship. When the pressure was rising from the royal family and the British press, Meghan and Harry decided to exit their royal duties and relocate to her native California.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the Sussexes shared on Instagram. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." More about their struggles to find peace in the UK was exposed in the couple's controversial docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," which hit Netflix late last year.

The show left Meghan and Harry bracing themselves for backlash, as further information about their complicated relationship with The Firm and the tabloids was revealed (via Express). While the couple was dealing with the fallout from their decision to walk away from their lives in Britain, one thing remained the same — their loyalty to one another. However, a socialite with ties to the royal family has made a grim prediction about the future of their union.