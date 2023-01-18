Princess Diana's Former Butler Is Absolutely Hurt Over His Treatment In Spare

The Duke of Sussex is facing more backlash than ever before after sharing the intimate details of his life growing up royal in the bestselling memoir "Spare." Among several other shocking revelations, Prince Harry alleged that his older brother, Prince William, physically attacked him during an argument about Meghan Markle, per The Guardian. Elsewhere, the royal defector claimed their father, King Charles III, quite literally treated him like a spare part from the very moment he was born, bestowing a cruel nickname upon Harry that would stick with him for the rest of his life.

When "Harry & Meghan" dropped on Netflix late last year, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, claimed that she would've been heartbroken to hear her son speaking so negatively about his family. According to Yahoo! News UK, during an appearance on the chat show "Lorraine," Burrell railed, "It would not have happened if she'd been here, but she would have reminded Harry of his position and she would say to him you were born into this family, I'm proud that my sons are part of this family, and she was proud to be part of the royal family. The royal family is bigger than any one person."

And now, Diana's former confidante is speaking out again, this time on his own behalf, following the release of Harry's bombshell memoir.