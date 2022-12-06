Princess Diana's Butler Says Harry And Meghan Should Be Stripped Of Their Titles
Netflix just dropped the second "Harry & Meghan" docuseries trailer ahead of the December 8 premiere, and both Team Sussex and Team Royals are at the edge of their seats to find out what's going to come out when the show drops. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to reveal more of their insights into the events that led them to leave their regimented life in Buckingham Palace and seek their own peace and happiness in Montecito, California.
Although the couple is framing the project as an attempt to share their own truth, one insider claimed the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries is even worse than the royals could ever have imagined, as they warned The Mirror. Other sources decried the interviews as nothing less than a declaration of war against Harry's family, even arguing that the late Prince Philip would have been "appalled" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's behavior on "Palace Confidential."
It's also been rumored that Prince William will be having "crisis talks" with King Charles in the days leading up to the series premiere, the better to have a rebuttal ready to go if necessary (via The Mirror). Now, even a former ally is turning against the Sussexes.
Paul Burrell has lost all sympathy for the Sussexes
Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, recently spoke to Piers Morgan, whose anti-Sussex views are well known, on his TalkTV show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" (via Twitter). Although Burrell acknowledged that Prince Harry will always be a royal by virtue of his birth, he argued Harry's actions since leaving The Firm should be met with official consequences.
The former palace staffer maintains a loyalty to the royal family to this day. Princess Diana's butler fumed at Harry last year for speaking up about his family. Burrell told Closer magazine at the time that the prince would one day regret using the media as a therapist's couch. When Morgan wondered what King Charles should do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Burrell once again voiced his frustrations.
He replied, "Take away their titles. You do, absolutely. They don't want to be members of the royal family; why should they trade on those titles?" Burrell also told Morgan that he had once been a great supporter of Harry's and that even his late mother would have approved of her son moving his family to California for privacy and sanity's sake.
However, "She would not have applauded what he's doing now," Burrell added, explaining that Diana "never took a cent" for any of her post-divorce work. He also believes the princess would have frowned upon Harry's accusations, noting, "[S]he was very proud of her sons being members of the royal family."