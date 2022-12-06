Princess Diana's Butler Says Harry And Meghan Should Be Stripped Of Their Titles

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, recently spoke to Piers Morgan, whose anti-Sussex views are well known, on his TalkTV show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" (via Twitter). Although Burrell acknowledged that Prince Harry will always be a royal by virtue of his birth, he argued Harry's actions since leaving The Firm should be met with official consequences.

The former palace staffer maintains a loyalty to the royal family to this day. Princess Diana's butler fumed at Harry last year for speaking up about his family. Burrell told Closer magazine at the time that the prince would one day regret using the media as a therapist's couch. When Morgan wondered what King Charles should do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Burrell once again voiced his frustrations.

He replied, "Take away their titles. You do, absolutely. They don't want to be members of the royal family; why should they trade on those titles?" Burrell also told Morgan that he had once been a great supporter of Harry's and that even his late mother would have approved of her son moving his family to California for privacy and sanity's sake.

However, "She would not have applauded what he's doing now," Burrell added, explaining that Diana "never took a cent" for any of her post-divorce work. He also believes the princess would have frowned upon Harry's accusations, noting, "[S]he was very proud of her sons being members of the royal family."