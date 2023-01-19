Kate Middleton Gives Insight Into The Easy Way She Manages To Work Out At Home

From her generous patronage to her inspiring charity work, Kate Middleton does it all, and looks great while doing it.

Even after three children, the Princess of Wales has clearly prioritized her physical fitness. According to her royal bio, Kate is a "keen sportswoman" who has enjoyed "playing tennis and hockey and sailing from a young age." But sport is only one aspect of her rigorous workout routine. One royal insider told Daily Mail that "Kate is an exercise junkie," frequently combining elements of CrossFit, aerobics, indoor rowing, and interval training into her daily exercise regimen. No wonder she looks incredible!

But as a busy wife, mother, activist, and royal adviser, there aren't always enough hours in the day to travel to and from expensive gyms. The Princess of Wales shared that her newest form of activity is actually inspired by her young children while enjoying time together at home.