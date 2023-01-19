Luxury Watches Are The Powerful Women's Accessory On The Rise In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the myriad of fashion trends that will completely take over 2023 is one accessory that has more uses than just looking cool. According to Watch Ranker, wristwatches have been popular since World War I, and while there could be reasons to believe that they're on their way out, this is actually far from true. Telling time with ease is what made wristwatches a beloved accessory; ironically, time is exactly what could have brought about their demise. As time passes, technology advances, and in 2023, pretty much everyone has an iPhone in their hand that tells them the time faster than even a glance at the minute hand on their wrist. So, why does the wristwatch persist?

Per Who What Wear, watches have become more than just another rebooted trend of yore — they're a status symbol, especially for young women. There were times in the past few years that young women might have thought of wearing a luxury watch as a dated fashion faux pas; an accessory mistake that makes you look older. This year, though, this couldn't be further from the truth.

It-girls and influencers are loving luxury watches. Brynn Wallner, the founder of Dimepiece, told Who What Wear that "thanks to social media, women are having conversations about watches that aren't so niche or nerdy or come with predisposed knowledge." If you're wondering how to make the wristwatch part of your wardrobe this year, there's surely a way to rock the trend that will fit your style.