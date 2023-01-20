Here's How To Use The Buzzy Bronzing Drops You're Seeing All Over TikTok

Bronzing drops, not to be confused with tanning mousse, may seem simple, but to ensure you get the most out of the product, you need to use it correctly. Jules Von Hep, a celebrity tan expert and the founder of the popular bronzing product line Isle of Paradise, spoke with Byrdie about the right way to use bronzing drops. He recommends first exfoliating your skin and then waiting until it is fully dry. Then, add your favorite moisturizer to the palm of your hand, mixing in a few drops of your bronzing drops and applying it all over your face and neck. The more drops you use, the more color you'll see, so start with a drop or two and work your way up from there.

TikTok influencers have popularized the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, but if you can't get your hands on these or want something a bit more affordable, there are a lot of other options on the market. The Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops are super similar to the Drunk Elephant version and can be found at your local Target for about half the price. Other great options include the Indeed Labs Nanobronze Drops, Bronzing Drops With Hyaluronic Acid, and the L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops. If you are hoping for a bronze glow in the dead of winter or want to avoid harmful UV rays or that fake tan look, you may have just found your new go-to makeup product.