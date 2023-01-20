Here's How To Use The Buzzy Bronzing Drops You're Seeing All Over TikTok
If you have scrolled through TikTok lately, you have probably seen your favorite influencers like Alix Earle and Emilie Kiser letting us in on their daily makeup routines. And while fans have ransacked their local Target for the ELF Halo Glow Filter foundation, flocked to Sephora for the Rare Beauty Blush, and gushed over this fruity skincare product, it's the bronzing drops that have recently made the biggest splash.
But what exactly are bronzing drops? Dr. Rachel Westbay, a Board-Certified Dermatologist, told People that these drops are usually meant to be added to a moisturizer or face cream and give users the look of laying out in the sun without the damage. We often see Emilie Kiser mixing the Drunk Elephant drops with her face cream and foundation, as seen on this GRWM TikTok, but is this the right way to use them? If you want to jump in on the trend and get that bronze glow, here's how to do it.
How to use bronzing drops and the best ones to get
Bronzing drops, not to be confused with tanning mousse, may seem simple, but to ensure you get the most out of the product, you need to use it correctly. Jules Von Hep, a celebrity tan expert and the founder of the popular bronzing product line Isle of Paradise, spoke with Byrdie about the right way to use bronzing drops. He recommends first exfoliating your skin and then waiting until it is fully dry. Then, add your favorite moisturizer to the palm of your hand, mixing in a few drops of your bronzing drops and applying it all over your face and neck. The more drops you use, the more color you'll see, so start with a drop or two and work your way up from there.
TikTok influencers have popularized the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, but if you can't get your hands on these or want something a bit more affordable, there are a lot of other options on the market. The Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops are super similar to the Drunk Elephant version and can be found at your local Target for about half the price. Other great options include the Indeed Labs Nanobronze Drops, Bronzing Drops With Hyaluronic Acid, and the L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops. If you are hoping for a bronze glow in the dead of winter or want to avoid harmful UV rays or that fake tan look, you may have just found your new go-to makeup product.