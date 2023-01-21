General Hospital Fans Remain Split On The Sonny And Carly Chapel Confrontation

Now that the truth has come out that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is the long-lost daughter of her bitter enemy Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital," the tension has soared. Everyone has been trying to maintain composure for the dying Willow's sake. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) has decided that he now hates his mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), for not revealing the truth sooner. Meanwhile, Carly apologized to Willow, attempting to explain that she kept quiet to protect Willow from Nina's torment. Considering she didn't tell everyone she was dying from leukemia, Willow understood and forgave Carly.

Carly was in the hospital chapel when Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) walked in. He was about to leave, but she reminded him that Willow needed prayers. Sonny then laid into her, stating that he felt this whole situation was the result of Carly hating Nina and wanting revenge. He brought up Nina's anguish about not knowing she had another daughter. Carly denied seeking retribution, citing the fact that Willow wanted nothing to do with Nina, and no one knew she was sick until recently. Carly claimed that, had she known about the leukemia, she would have come clean sooner. She blamed Nina for her own pain. Sonny admitted that he's changed since being with Nina, insinuating that Carly should also change her own ways instead of constantly keeping secrets (via Soaps).

Their heated discourse has opened the floodgates of fan opinion.