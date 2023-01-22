Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Viral Makeup Challenge With Husband Austin Produces Mixed Results

Since the launch of YouTube almost 18 years ago (per Britannica), people have used it to share all sorts of homemade videos: inspirational, quirky, hilarious, or totally NSFW. The platform has often been used to promote challenges in which people try a stunt or other activity designed to amaze or amuse. YouTube makeup challenges are among the most popular; they, too, range from clever (No Mirror Makeup is a handy skill to master) to freaky (who really wants to look like a Bratz doll?) Now, one of the daughters of the famous Duggar family has gotten into the act.

Expectant mom Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, whose recent gender reveal party showed that she's having a second son, explained to followers of her Follow the Forsyths channel that she's been wanting to try the "Husband Does Wife's Makeup" challenge for nearly two years. As the title suggests, the idea is to have one's spouse try their hand at playing makeup artist to their wife. Joy's husband, Austin, has been trying to "dodge the bullet," as he put it, but he finally gave in for the sake of posterity.

As Joy laid out her selection of supplies, Austin joked about the names of the products. He misread a tube as being "butt butter," and snarked, "I love putting Urban Decay on my face." But he finally got down to business, gingerly swabbing foundation onto Joy's face. "This is definitely going to be one of those 'you get what you pay for'," he warned.