Prince Andrew Reportedly Snubbed Out Of His Lavish Buckingham Palace Apartment

Following months of turmoil, it seemed like things were finally looking up for the Duke of York when reports emerged that Prince Andrew could get his titles back thanks to King Charles. Royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle shared in the Daily Mail that, according to his well-placed sources, the disgraced royal was testing out using "HRH" again, to see if he could gradually ease his way back into royal life — with the help of his brother, of course. The only problem is that Charles fears generating further controversy.

Andrew's sex abuse scandal repeatedly took over headlines last year, and with tensions running high over Prince Harry's tell-all memoir and his Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle, the timing definitely wasn't great. According to The Guardian, the Duke of York continued holding out hope that he could return to the fold, especially after being front and center at his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, funeral. But Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, asserted there was no chance of him coming back.

And now, it seems Little's dire prediction is coming true with the prince being reportedly thrown out of his lavish digs.