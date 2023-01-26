Prince Andrew Reportedly Snubbed Out Of His Lavish Buckingham Palace Apartment
Following months of turmoil, it seemed like things were finally looking up for the Duke of York when reports emerged that Prince Andrew could get his titles back thanks to King Charles. Royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle shared in the Daily Mail that, according to his well-placed sources, the disgraced royal was testing out using "HRH" again, to see if he could gradually ease his way back into royal life — with the help of his brother, of course. The only problem is that Charles fears generating further controversy.
Andrew's sex abuse scandal repeatedly took over headlines last year, and with tensions running high over Prince Harry's tell-all memoir and his Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle, the timing definitely wasn't great. According to The Guardian, the Duke of York continued holding out hope that he could return to the fold, especially after being front and center at his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, funeral. But Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, asserted there was no chance of him coming back.
And now, it seems Little's dire prediction is coming true with the prince being reportedly thrown out of his lavish digs.
The Duke of York has been turfed out along with his stuffed animals
According to The Sun, Prince Andrew is being booted out of his residence at Buckingham Palace — meaning he'll have to find a new home for his cherished teddy bear collection, too. The palace is currently being renovated, and the Duke of York has been offered the similarly plush St. James's Palace as an alternative in the meantime if he wants to remain in London rather than return to Windsor, where the disgraced royal is predominantly based. The refurbishment is slated to continue until 2027 and, back in December, Andrew was instructed not to use his palace office as an address anymore.
An insider revealed, "The king has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew. First, his office closed last year, and now his sleeping quarters." The duke entertained dates at the palace following his split from Sarah Ferguson. The source argued, "A bachelor's flat in St James's Palace doesn't have the same allure for a single man." However, despite this latest setback, Andrew's luck may be about to change.
The Daily Mail's diary editor, Richard Eden, claimed that he's been telling close friends "that details are about to be made public which will change people's perceptions of him." Apparently, something will be announced next month, and it's believed to be related to the settlement Andrew agreed to pay accuser Virginia Giuffre. Whatever happens, he won't be making any statements from Buckingham Palace.