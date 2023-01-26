Prince Andrew Accuser Could Release Damaging Memoir At The Wrong Time For King Charles

A potential new memoir from Virginia Giuffre could bring new details about Prince Andrew to light.

According to Giuffre's claims in her 2009 lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein, she met Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell at a nightclub in London in 2001. Giuffre alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with the prince in London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, per Insider. A deal between Giuffre and Epstein saw him pay her $500,000 to end her claims against him, and that "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant," be released from potential legal action, per their settlement document. But Giuffre brought a separate civil suit against Prince Andrew in 2021 and then settled outside of court in 2022 for an undisclosed amount, allegedly worth millions.

In the meantime, the disgraced Prince Andrew was stripped of almost everything his royal status allowed him. He gave up the "His Royal Highness" title after retreating from his official royal duties, as well as many military titles and patronages, per the BBC.

Despite speculation that Prince Andrew could get his titles back from King Charles, it's unlikely, and the scandal around him may grow soon with Giuffre's reported memoir.