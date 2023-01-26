Prince Andrew Accuser Could Release Damaging Memoir At The Wrong Time For King Charles
A potential new memoir from Virginia Giuffre could bring new details about Prince Andrew to light.
According to Giuffre's claims in her 2009 lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein, she met Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell at a nightclub in London in 2001. Giuffre alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with the prince in London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, per Insider. A deal between Giuffre and Epstein saw him pay her $500,000 to end her claims against him, and that "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant," be released from potential legal action, per their settlement document. But Giuffre brought a separate civil suit against Prince Andrew in 2021 and then settled outside of court in 2022 for an undisclosed amount, allegedly worth millions.
In the meantime, the disgraced Prince Andrew was stripped of almost everything his royal status allowed him. He gave up the "His Royal Highness" title after retreating from his official royal duties, as well as many military titles and patronages, per the BBC.
Despite speculation that Prince Andrew could get his titles back from King Charles, it's unlikely, and the scandal around him may grow soon with Giuffre's reported memoir.
Virginia Giuffre is reportedly set to release a memoir
Virginia Giuffre is said to be publishing a memoir after her one-year gag order times out, which was ordered as part of the settlement she made with the prince, per The Daily Beast. While the release date, publisher, and advance for the reported book are not yet known, speculation is flying as to what could be included in its contents. A 139-page exposé written by Giuffre (under her maiden name, Roberts) and submitted as an exhibit in her settled suit against Ghislaine Maxwell was unsealed in 2019 and is already available to the public, per Insider.
Prince Andrew is allegedly newly interested in overturning the 2022 settlement, which could be due to the memoir reportedly in the works. And the timing could be inopportune — for Buckingham Palace, that is — as King Charles gears up for his coronation on May 6.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).