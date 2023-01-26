Jinger Duggar Vuolo Gets Candid On Overcoming Her Eating Disorder
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo has not been afraid to open up about difficult subjects. When news broke that her eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of possessing evidence of child sexual abuse, Vuolo was one of the first members of the family to make a public statement about the verdict (via People).
"We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh's family, his wife, and precious children," shared the former "19 Kids and Counting" star. "We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ's name. Josh claims to be a Christian."
The tragic events surrounding her brother's actions were not the only subjects she hasn't been afraid to speak publicly about. She wrote an eye-opening memoir, "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God," where she shared her thoughts on being named the family rebel and how she came to terms with body image issues. Many thought her openness in book could have ended her relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.
Recently, she was a guest on a podcast where she shared even more. This time, she got candid about her past eating disorder.
Jinger got real about her previous struggles with an eating disorder
Jinger Duggar Vuolo was a guest on the "Relatable" podcast, hosted by Allie Beth Stuckey. The former TLC reality star opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder.
"I think for me it was probably more so comparing myself with other people. And not feeling good enough... wanting to be accepted... wanting to be pretty," Vuolo shared. "I was already thin... it was something I was so afraid of... because when I opened up to my mom I started talking to her and I said, 'I'm struggling with this.' Like I would try to get up as late as I could, sleep in as long as I could so I could skip a meal. And eat as little as I could as a meal because I didn't want to get fat."
She continued, "I talked to my mom... she shares this story. She had struggled with an eating disorder and so she started talking with me about my view of even myself. I just would compare myself to other people all the time... she helped me work through that," adding, "I was grateful for that... because she would be like 'Text me what you eat... text me what you're doing.'"
This was not the first time Vuolo opened up about these struggles (per the Daily Mail). She also mentioned being on the edge of a serious eating disorder in her book, "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God."