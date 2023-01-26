Jinger Duggar Vuolo Gets Candid On Overcoming Her Eating Disorder

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has not been afraid to open up about difficult subjects. When news broke that her eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of possessing evidence of child sexual abuse, Vuolo was one of the first members of the family to make a public statement about the verdict (via People).

"We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh's family, his wife, and precious children," shared the former "19 Kids and Counting" star. "We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ's name. Josh claims to be a Christian."

The tragic events surrounding her brother's actions were not the only subjects she hasn't been afraid to speak publicly about. She wrote an eye-opening memoir, "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God," where she shared her thoughts on being named the family rebel and how she came to terms with body image issues. Many thought her openness in book could have ended her relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Recently, she was a guest on a podcast where she shared even more. This time, she got candid about her past eating disorder.