King Charles Is Reportedly Working Overtime To Have Harry And Meghan Attend His Coronation

The details for King Charles III's coronation were confirmed in December, with the event set for Saturday, May 6, 2023. Like Queen Elizabeth's coronation and other major royal events before it, Charles's coronation will be a bank holiday across the UK, as The Guardian confirmed. Because it falls on a weekend, the bank holiday will take place on Monday, May 8, creating a long weekend for the British public to join in the celebrations.

Now, with only a few months to go until the monarch is officially crowned, speculation has begun about who will be seen on the big day. Planning a coronation isn't easy, and the latest drama with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has raised several questions about who will actually be attending the event. After the many startling revelations in Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," it was assumed that the king would not be issuing an invite to his son.

And yet, it now seems that Charles may be reaching out to try and negotiate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at his coronation after all.