The Heartbreaking Death Of As The World Turns Star Lisa Loring

Lisa Loring, the actor best known for her work as Wednesday Addams in the first-ever screen adaptation of "The Addams Family," has died. She was 64 years old. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter that Loring had passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, due to multiple ongoing health issues including a stroke triggered by high blood pressure.

"She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands," Foumberg shared. Meanwhile, one of Loring's friends, Lauren Jacobson, revealed on Facebook that the beloved actor had been on life support for three days prior, noting, "Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night." Foumberg stated: "She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams."

She continued, "Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection, and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa." There's no denying that Wednesday Addams is an iconic character with a long history in pop culture. Likewise, Loring was also a series regular on "As the World Turns." Naturally, numerous fans flocked to social media to pay their respects.