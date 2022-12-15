The Viral Makeup Hack To Get Wednesday Addams' Edgy Look

The world's latest obsession: Netflix's new show "Wednesday." Since its release on November 23, the show has amassed one billion viewing hours and is on track to become the platform's most-watched show ever, per NME. The 8-episode series follows teenager Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, as she joins a new school and tries to solve a chain of mysterious murders. Beyond the intriguing plot twists and turns, fans have been really mesmerized by the show's aesthetics.

Tim Burton was an executive producer for the show, bringing his recognizable gothic fantasy style to this new spin-off of "The Addams Family." The color palettes spoke volumes about the characters, with Wednesday always wearing black to represent her dark personality while her animated roommate Enid would always sport vibrant colors (via Variety). Wednesday's outfits, hairstyles, and makeup have become fan favorites and are now trending on TikTok where everyone is scrambling around to find the best way to replicate them. Here are some tips to get Wednesday's coveted makeup style.