Meghan And Harry's Archewell Foundation Is Undergoing Big Leadership Changes
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under the spotlight recently as the teaser and trailer for their new Netflix docuseries were released this past week. From the snippets, it seems that the series will focus on the couple's departure from the royal family due to growing pressures against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. She is seen crying, while Prince Harry states that he didn't want "history to repeat itself," making a parallel with the "pain and suffering" his mother Princess Diana experienced (via Netflix).
With this new release in the backdrop, Prince Harry and Meghan are facing a new challenge with their charity foundation Archewell. The Sussexes established this organization in 2020 to support social causes and create uplifting multimedia content, including Meghan's Spotify podcast "Archetypes," per the company's website. Page Six reported that the podcast's producer and Head of Audio Rebecca Sananès is leaving Archewell after a one-year tenure and Serena Regan from Cadence 13 will replace her. But this isn't the only major change occurring in the organization.
Archewell's president is stepping down
New high leadership changes are coming to the Archewell foundation. The current president of the organization, Mandana Dayani, resigned. In 2021, Dayani, the founder of the civic engagement organization I Am a Voter, was named Chief Operating Officer of Archewell, per The Independent. Her role entailed overseeing the operations of both the media and charity branches of the organization, a role that she was excited to take on. "I am so inspired by the vision and unwavering dedication of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create a more united, truthful, safe, and equitable world," she told Fortune upon her hiring. "I am thrilled to build upon our shared mission to drive systemic cultural change."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be looking for a replacement for Dayani and instead, will assume full charge of the foundation's operations. "Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company. There will be no replacement for this position and Ms Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends," a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan told The Independent.