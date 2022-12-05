Meghan And Harry's Archewell Foundation Is Undergoing Big Leadership Changes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under the spotlight recently as the teaser and trailer for their new Netflix docuseries were released this past week. From the snippets, it seems that the series will focus on the couple's departure from the royal family due to growing pressures against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. She is seen crying, while Prince Harry states that he didn't want "history to repeat itself," making a parallel with the "pain and suffering" his mother Princess Diana experienced (via Netflix).

With this new release in the backdrop, Prince Harry and Meghan are facing a new challenge with their charity foundation Archewell. The Sussexes established this organization in 2020 to support social causes and create uplifting multimedia content, including Meghan's Spotify podcast "Archetypes," per the company's website. Page Six reported that the podcast's producer and Head of Audio Rebecca Sananès is leaving Archewell after a one-year tenure and Serena Regan from Cadence 13 will replace her. But this isn't the only major change occurring in the organization.