Queen Camilla's Stylist Spills Her Hair Color Secrets

In response to Rebecca English's tweet sharing the article from YOU Magazine, some royal fans have shared their thoughts about The Queen's warmer look, and the overall tone of the comments seem to be positive.

One person replied to English by saying, "I thought her hair had more of a honey color to it. Looks very nice on her. I'm glad she did it, the lighter color was starting to make her looked washed out. Well done!" And another Twitter echoed the sentiment that the more golden color was better suited to the Queen Consort than her previously lighter, whiter shade, tweeting, "That new color is very flattering to The Queen, much more so than the previous color. Kudos!"

For those of you looking to make a change to your own hair color, Jo Hansford notes in the YOU Magazine article that the biggest hair color mistake people can make as they get older is to keep dyeing their tresses the same color they used twenty years prior. "You're not twenty anymore, Darling, and you have to realize your skin tone may have changed completely," she tells readers. So taking a tip from the Queen Consort's willingness to adapt might be the best bet for you, too!