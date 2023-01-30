Days Of Our Lives Star Brandon Barash Announces Heartbreaking Family News

Actor Brandon Barash has built up quite the soap opera fan base over the years. While currently playing Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," Barash previously played Johnny Zacchara on "General Hospital," and he made quite an impression as the mob scion.

As many soap actors do, Barash has shared his life experiences with his fans, including his amicable relationship with former "GH" co-star Kirsten Storms. The two got married in 2013, and although they divorced in 2016, they've continued to share their friendship on social media, including adventures with their daughter, Harper. Barash credits his daughter with being a matchmaker to him and his current wife, Isabella Devoto, according to People. Barash also stays connected to the fans as a member of the cover band Port Chuck with fellow soap stars Steve Burton, Bradford Anderson, and Scott Reeves.

Not one to shy away from sharing insight into his life, Barash previously posted about the heartbreaking death of his father, Jerry Lee Barash, in 2017. In 2021, he again paid tribute to his dad on Instagram, saying, "Today would've been my Pop's 70th. While June 7 is always a sad, heavy day, I'm uplifted by the solace and power I find in the love he left behind. I love you, Pop. #stillhere." Fans, family, and friends all gave heartwarming sentiments to the soap star. Now, Barash has posted another heart-wrenching announcement about his family.