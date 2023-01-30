Priscilla Presley And Riley Keough Could Be Headed Toward Legal Battle Against Each Other

As the ex-wife of music legend Elvis Presley and mother of the late Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley has spent her life focused on the family legacy. Two years after Elvis' death in 1977, Priscilla became the estate's executor after Vernon, his father, died. While the monetary picture was bleak at the time, Priscilla helped turn around the family finances. According to the Los Angeles Times, in 1988, the late king of rock 'n roll's earnings placed him in the top ten for musicians that year.

On a more personal side, Priscilla has played an active role as a grandmother to Lisa Marie's four children. Back in 2017, Lisa Marie's twin daughters spent several months living with Priscilla while their parents were going through divorce proceedings, per People. Instead of "grandma," Priscilla told ET that her grandchildren refer to her by the Italian translation of the word, "nonna."

Priscilla has also been very supportive of granddaughter Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's oldest child. "Priscilla loves following Riley's acting career, she's so proud of her," a source told Closer. Last year, Keough and her grandmother appeared with other members of the family at the TCL Chinese Theatre for a ceremony to support Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" movie, per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, following the sudden death of Lisa Marie on January 12, Priscilla's concerns for the family legacy have led her into a potential legal clash with her granddaughter.