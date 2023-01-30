Jinger Duggar Vuolo Sheds Light On Her Current Relationship With Jim Bob And Michelle

The reality show "19 Kids & Counting" presented a portrait of a family whose wholesome lifestyle seemed to be the essence of living by faith. Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar explained on their website that they hoped to "make Christ known" to viewers through their own example.

Behind the scenes, however, at least one family member was quietly struggling. In her explosive new book, daughter Jinger Duggar Vuolo reveals that she grew up feeling more "terrified" than pious. The Duggars' church, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), set strict lifestyle rules that left Jinger anxious over everything from her clothing choices to her participation in family outings. "I thought I could be killed in a car accident on the way, because I didn't know if God wanted me to stay home and read my Bible instead," she told People.

Now married to Jeremy Vuolo and living in Los Angeles, Jinger feels emboldened not just to wear pants and approve of birth control, but also to call out her "harmful" childhood faith group through her book "Becoming Free Indeed." In a podcast interview with Allie Stuckey (seen here), Jinger blasted Bill Gothard, the former leader of the IBLP, as an extremist who preached, among other things, that cancer was God's punishment for sin.

It must have been just as hard for her parents to learn that she was writing a critique of her upbringing as it was for Jinger to do it. Has this caused a rift between them?