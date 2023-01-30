Justin Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence To Show Off New Digs
Fans of the former "19 Kids & Counting" series were surprised when Justin Duggar announced the big news of his engagement to Claire Spivey in the fall of 2020. Although many of his older siblings married in their early 20s, 18-year-old Justin seemed to be rushing it, even by Duggar standards. His mother, Michelle, defended his choice to critics by saying, "We always leave the decision of when to get married up to them as adults!" (per In Touch Weekly).
Justin broke the family mold in other ways as well. His wedding in February 2021 was a relatively small affair, attended only by family members, as Claire explained on Instagram. Unlike most of his siblings, he also opted to move from Arkansas, where he grew up, to Claire's home state of Texas. And in a very un-Duggarly fashion, Justin and Claire seem to be in no hurry to start a family as they approach their second anniversary.
Siblings such as Jill Duggar Dillard, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, and Jedidiah Duggar keep active Instagram accounts where they share photos of family outings, big announcements, and relatable parenting moments. Older sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo is getting national attention for her new memoir, which takes aim at the controversial church group to which their parents still belong. Justin and Claire, on the other hand, have been keeping a low profile since their wedding. That's why it was a surprise to see Justin post a new video about a recent addition to their family — but not the kind that you might expect.
Justin followed in his brother's footsteps
Up until now, Justin and Claire Duggar have been quiet about their life as a young married couple. Their most recent Instagram posts were in July 2022, showing off their new truck, and then in September, when Claire shared a video of herself preparing a loaded steak fajita.
Then on January 30, Justin unexpectedly posted a link to the latest video on their YouTube channel. It opened with a romantic intro of the couple strolling through a park, then cut to a short time-elapsed look at the renovation work the Duggars did on an RV. Justin, whose T-shirt indicates he may be working for his in-laws' construction business, gave the camper a much-needed upgrade. He covered the dated wood finish on the paneling with a fresher-looking gray paint (Sherwin-Williams' Portsmouth shade, he explained), then constructed a cozy seating area for the living room. Claire helped spruce up the kitchen by installing adhesive tiles on the sink backsplash. "Had the best time working on this DIY project together!" Justin wrote on his Instagram.
This camper upgrade echoes the one Justin's brother Jeremiah showed off on YouTube a few months ago. Jeremiah, Hannah, and their newborn daughter, Brynley, are using it as a temporary home. Justin hasn't mentioned whether he and Claire are planning to follow suit — or whether they're expecting an addition of their own — but all eyes will be on their social media in the weeks to come.