Justin Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence To Show Off New Digs

Fans of the former "19 Kids & Counting" series were surprised when Justin Duggar announced the big news of his engagement to Claire Spivey in the fall of 2020. Although many of his older siblings married in their early 20s, 18-year-old Justin seemed to be rushing it, even by Duggar standards. His mother, Michelle, defended his choice to critics by saying, "We always leave the decision of when to get married up to them as adults!" (per In Touch Weekly).

Justin broke the family mold in other ways as well. His wedding in February 2021 was a relatively small affair, attended only by family members, as Claire explained on Instagram. Unlike most of his siblings, he also opted to move from Arkansas, where he grew up, to Claire's home state of Texas. And in a very un-Duggarly fashion, Justin and Claire seem to be in no hurry to start a family as they approach their second anniversary.

Siblings such as Jill Duggar Dillard, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, and Jedidiah Duggar keep active Instagram accounts where they share photos of family outings, big announcements, and relatable parenting moments. Older sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo is getting national attention for her new memoir, which takes aim at the controversial church group to which their parents still belong. Justin and Claire, on the other hand, have been keeping a low profile since their wedding. That's why it was a surprise to see Justin post a new video about a recent addition to their family — but not the kind that you might expect.