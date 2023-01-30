Donald Trump Could Soon Be Facing More Legal Charges Over Stormy Daniels Incident

Donald Trump is having quite a busy start to 2023. First of all, Trump has been allowed back on Facebook and Instagram, though with some strict conditions. He also has held the first campaign events outside of Mar-a-Lago for his third presidential run; Trump's the first contender to publicly announce a 2024 presidential candidacy, per ABC News. He even endorsed Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House during the 15 rounds of votes that it took for McCarthy to be elected Speaker, according to NBC News.

There's also the ongoing legal trouble for Trump and his organization. The Trump Organization's longtime CFO has been sentenced to jail and fined for tax fraud. The organization also has an ongoing $250 million lawsuit headed by Letitia James, New York State Attorney General; Trump recently dropped his own lawsuit against her, as reported by BBC News. In addition to that, writer E. Jean Carroll was told by a judge her lawsuit against Trump for defamation and rape can go ahead. This was all in January. The latest legal update for Trump isn't good for him either. A grand jury in Manhattan has started to hear evidence about porn star Stormy Daniels getting "hush money" authorized by Trump during his first run for president, per The New York Times.