Trendy Short Hair's Grip On 2023 Continues With The Extreme Bob Haircut

We were all obsessed with Hailey Bieber's long, expensive brunette locks. But when she chopped it all off with an extreme bob — per Allure — the trends switched pretty much instantly. To no surprise, this is now everyone's dream cut. However, Bieber isn't the only reason everyone will be flocking to the salon.

From the very start of 2023, everyone was already prepared to jump on the short hair train. Glamour reported that in December of 2022, millions of people have googled "short hairstyles," making it one of the top current beauty trends in the search engine's data. It probably doesn't come as much of a shocker that people are gravitating toward the extreme bob. It's chic and edgy, making it the perfect cut to turn to when you want to switch things up. Just as it is eye-catching, it's also versatile. Whatever your aesthetic, face shape, hair color, or texture — there's a version of the bob for you.