Days Of Our Lives' Judi Evans And Vincent Irizarry Recreate Iconic Guiding Light Pics From The '80s

The soap opera world is full of great actors who embody their characters perfectly. Of course, fans know that many of those actors often jump from one sudser to another during different times in their careers. In fact, "Days of Our Lives" has many cast members who have appeared on other soaps through the years. One actress, Judi Evans, has appeared in multiple roles on many classic sudsers.

In the early 1980s, Evans began her soap opera career when she was hired to portray the character of Beth Raines on "Guiding Light" (via IMDb) as well as one of her most well-known roles as Adrienne Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives." Evans also pulled double duty in Salem when she later played Bonnie Lockhart. The actress also appeared on "Another World" as Paulina Cory and "As The World Turns," where she played Maeve Stone, per Soaps.

Of course, with all of Evans' former characters, she has also piled up a list of leading men along the way. Recently, she reunited with of those leading men, Vincent Irizarry, and the pair gave fans a special treat when they recreated a fabulous 80s moment by getting back into their classic soap characters.