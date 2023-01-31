Jinger Duggar Vuolo Discusses Her Family's Response To Her Tell-All Book

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has written a new book, "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear." In the book, she talks about her personal struggles with eating disorders and social anxiety, as well as addresses her departure from the Institute in Basic Life Principles religion she was raised in (via E! News). There is no denying that exposing these intimate details of her life may upset her family, and Vuolo recently shared in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" that there have been mixed reviews about her memoir.

"It's interesting. Different ones of them are still in that setting, so some were more excited for me to share this story, while others may still agree to disagree," said Vuolo. "At the end of the day, I do believe that those in the system really want what's best for me. [...] They're living their lives and I'm loving them, and the same they would do for me."

When asked if her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, will read her book, she shared, "I've talked with them and I think that they are. I think that they want to hear [...] my story. So I'm sure that they will read it."