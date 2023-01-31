Jinger Duggar Vuolo Discusses Her Family's Response To Her Tell-All Book
As the Duggar kids of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" fame have gotten older, some have taken different paths. While many of the older members of the brood have continued to follow the strict religious views from their upbringing, there have been Duggar kids who have carved their own paths once they were married and living on their own (via The Hollywood Gossip).
Jill Duggar Dillard, one of the eldest Duggar daughters, has the most complicated relationship with the family following her departure from their Arkansas compound. Jill Duggar rarely speaks to her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and does not follow their rules. She uses birth control and drinks alcohol, all of which the Duggars preach against. Similarly, Jinger Duggar Vuolo has joined her sister in ditching much of the ideology from her parents (via Cafe Mom). She recently wrote an explosive book that could end her relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle for good, and now, she is sharing how her parents really feel about her memoir.
Jinger shared whether or not her parents plan on reading her explosive memoir
Jinger Duggar Vuolo has written a new book, "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear." In the book, she talks about her personal struggles with eating disorders and social anxiety, as well as addresses her departure from the Institute in Basic Life Principles religion she was raised in (via E! News). There is no denying that exposing these intimate details of her life may upset her family, and Vuolo recently shared in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" that there have been mixed reviews about her memoir.
"It's interesting. Different ones of them are still in that setting, so some were more excited for me to share this story, while others may still agree to disagree," said Vuolo. "At the end of the day, I do believe that those in the system really want what's best for me. [...] They're living their lives and I'm loving them, and the same they would do for me."
When asked if her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, will read her book, she shared, "I've talked with them and I think that they are. I think that they want to hear [...] my story. So I'm sure that they will read it."