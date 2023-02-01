Priscilla Presley Makes Her Intentions Clear After Contesting Lisa Marie's Will

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Her final public appearance was at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama award for his portrayal Lisa Marie's father in the biopic "Elvis." Lisa Marie was accompanied by her mother Priscilla, who two days later had to announce the passing of her daughter; in the statement, she said Lisa Marie "was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," as reported by Billboard. In the days after Lisa Marie's death, Priscilla thanked fans for their outpouring of support for her loss on Twitter.

When coping with the sudden loss of a family member, practical issues have to be addressed, like the planning of the funeral — Riley Keough's eulogy for her mother showed the deep bond the two shared — and examining of legal documents, like trusts and wills. Lisa Marie didn't have a will in place at the time of her death, so her living trust is the legal document that determines control of her estate, per ABC News. In Lisa Marie's case, her mother seems sure that a vital part of the trust isn't valid, and she's contesting it in court, according to CNN. And what Priscilla is going to do next is clear.