Willow's Newborn Baby Has General Hospital Fans Amused

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has had a long feud with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital." According to Soaps In Depth, they first clashed when Willow was the teacher of Nina's then-stepdaughter. Nina then learned that her long-lost daughter Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was the mother of Michael Corinthos' (Chad Duell) son. Nina hadn't learned that she was Nelle's mother until after her death, so an enraged Nina fought for visitation rights as a grandparent. But Willow teamed up with Michael to prevent it, deeming Nina toxic, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The animosity between the two women would escalate into a feud that got so bad Willow couldn't stand the sight of Nina anymore.

Now, the truth has been exposed that Nina actually gave birth to twins while in a coma, and Willow was the second daughter. Willow has been pregnant with Michael's baby while also battling Leukemia. Horrified to learn that her nemesis Nina is her mother, Willow was even more distraught that Nina's bone marrow wasn't a match to save her. The only hope was to have a premature birth via C-section and use the baby's placental stem cells instead (via Soap Hub). To everyone's relief, the baby was born healthy.

While the fans remain divided over Willow and Nina's mother-daughter reveal, they were even more shocked when they finally saw the premature baby.