Survey Finds That State Abortion Bans Are Still Leaving Women Unclear On Their Rights

When Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, Americans lost their constitutional right to have an abortion, thus creating life-threatening situations for women, in some cases forcing women and girls to give birth against their wishes and infringing on the right to bodily autonomy — which has far-reaching effects for everybody in the country.

Now, states are creating disparate laws of their own volition. The Center for Reproductive Rights says that abortion is protected in 20 states, the District of Columbia, and the Virgin Islands. It is highly limited or banned in 26 states and three territories. Such laws, however, are in flux, often being regularly tweaked to exact further limitations.

A slew of categorized laws creates a network of barriers that significantly curb or prohibit abortion. Method bans, for example, prohibit specific abortion procedures, such as dilation and extraction, and reason bans prohibit abortion for certain reasons and not others. Further laws criminalize self-managed abortions: abortions that do not take place in a hospital or healthcare setting but instead occur in one's own home, for example. Abortion access is constrained to such an extent that, for some, the sole option is to leave the state. And traveling out of state, even for abortion medications, can be risky.

With such complex laws, often full of arbitrary provisions and varying significantly from state to state, some are confused about the status of abortion where they live, according to a new poll.