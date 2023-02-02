Extreme Cropped Long Sleeve T-Shirts Are Trending. Here's How To Rock The Gen Z Fave
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Showing off the parts of our bodies we want to expose and covering up the rest is basically a universal approach. Enter the latest closet staple to help us in our quest to add a little something extra to our 'fits without compromising our silhouettes: The long-sleeved extreme crop top. According to Savoir Flair, extreme crop tops, sometimes referred to as super crop tops, are basically exactly what they sound like — crop tops that are extra cropped.
These teeny tiny tops have become the trendiest way to wear crop tops as of late, and we have reason to believe that they're one of the fashion trends that will completely take over 2023 too. Like any great trend, there's no one right way to rock the extreme crop top. They come in many different shapes, sizes, and styles, and can be sported in various unique ways.
WhoWhatWear points out that the super-stylish likes of Emma Chamberlain and Olivia Rodrigo have proven just how many ways you can incorporate the extreme crop top into your wardrobe for a unique yet still fashion-forward look. If you want to add a little extremeness to your crop top game, get ready: We have all the best, most on-trend ways to take the classic crop to the extreme and look super cool while doing it.
Dare to go bare
The extreme crop top is called "extreme" for a reason: It kicks baring your midriff up a notch. You've probably noticed that showing a little underboob is the latest cleavage trend to take over from bikinis to dresses with huge cutouts. Per L'Officiel, bearing a bit of cleavage from the bottom rather than the top is everywhere from fashion influencers to the runways. The extreme crop top is an easy way to take part in this trend. Just make sure you invest in some strong boob tape, like this one from VBT (via Amazon), to keep everything securely in place.
Layer with a bralette
Super crop tops come in all different shapes and sizes. One style that has become popular is a long-sleeved extreme crop top that stops just slightly below the neckline. This allows your whole outfit to be exposed while still enjoying the top's long sleeves. If you want to rock this unique look, a funky bralette layered underneath your crop top is a great way to add some edginess to it. For instance, you could layer this MotoRun Strappy Sports Bra (via Amazon) under a mesh crop top like this one from Avidlove, per Amazon.
Elevate your LBD
The little black dress is one of the all-time classic closet staples. If extreme crop tops are fast becoming one of your newest go-to clothing picks, these two pieces may just be an unexpected match in wardrobe heaven. Pair your go-to LBD with a black, super-cropped long-sleeved tee for a night out. The crop top will give dimension to your look without detracting from the impact of your dress while also providing a little extra warmth without altering the silhouette like a cardigan or a heavy coat might.
Add a pop of color
For obvious reasons, extreme crop tops that end way above your chest aren't practical to wear without something underneath. As a result, these tops are frequently styled more like accessories to a full outfit. The bright, bold pattern on a top like this from PrettyLittleThing USA is the perfect addition to a simple black midi dress. Don't be afraid to experiment with using a bright, printed super crop top as a bold accessory to an everyday look for an updated pop of color or print either.
Opt for knitwear
When you hear the term "extreme crop top," your first thought probably isn't that this trend will be a good addition to your winter wardrobe. In actuality, though, super-cropped sweaters and sweatshirts are all-the-rage, too. This can be a comfy and easy way to add a bit of warmth to a basic outfit without having to lug a jacket around. Get this look by pairing this cropped turtleneck from UANEO (via Amazon) with your favorite tank, a comfy pair of pants, and some dainty gold jewelry for a cozy yet fashion-forward cold-weather 'fit.
Go strapless
With an extreme crop top that ends just slightly below the neckline, the possibilities of what you can wear underneath it are basically endless. There's something bold and sporty about pairing these tops with a strapless top or bandeau. Instead of showing cleavage or revealing a bold bralette or tank, this creates a graphic, sleek look. Layer this basic SweatyRocks tee (via Amazon) on top of a simple bandeau like this one from SkinnyTees (via Amazon) for an edgy outfit that can take you from lounging at home to running errands or even to the gym.
Pair with athletic wear
Wearing an extreme crop top with athletic wear has quickly become a trend all on its own — and it's easy to see why. This is an effortless way to cover up a little extra on your way to the gym, block the wind on your midday walk, or even to just up your athleisure game. Go for an all-black look or switch things up with a crop top in a pop of color and your favorite workout set for an on-trend workout or loungewear ensemble.
Cover up in the sun
Evidently, the extreme crop top can keep you warm all winter. Yet, we have a feeling we'll be seeing the super cropped long-sleeve tee taking on a new life when the warmer months set in too. An extreme crop top can be a perfect cover-up for a bathing suit. Pop it on over your bikini to keep warm in the cool breeze or layer it over your one-piece to ward away sunburned shoulders. This way, you can cover up without hiding your favorite swimwear.