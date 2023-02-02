Extreme Cropped Long Sleeve T-Shirts Are Trending. Here's How To Rock The Gen Z Fave

Showing off the parts of our bodies we want to expose and covering up the rest is basically a universal approach. Enter the latest closet staple to help us in our quest to add a little something extra to our 'fits without compromising our silhouettes: The long-sleeved extreme crop top. According to Savoir Flair, extreme crop tops, sometimes referred to as super crop tops, are basically exactly what they sound like — crop tops that are extra cropped.

These teeny tiny tops have become the trendiest way to wear crop tops as of late, and we have reason to believe that they're one of the fashion trends that will completely take over 2023 too. Like any great trend, there's no one right way to rock the extreme crop top. They come in many different shapes, sizes, and styles, and can be sported in various unique ways.

WhoWhatWear points out that the super-stylish likes of Emma Chamberlain and Olivia Rodrigo have proven just how many ways you can incorporate the extreme crop top into your wardrobe for a unique yet still fashion-forward look. If you want to add a little extremeness to your crop top game, get ready: We have all the best, most on-trend ways to take the classic crop to the extreme and look super cool while doing it.