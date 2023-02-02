Rakuten's Throwback Super Bowl Commercial Features A Familiar '90s Movie Icon

In the description on YouTube for their 15-second Super Bowl commercial teaser, Rakuten wrote "The world's best shopper returns for Rakuten's big game commercial." So who else could it be other than Alicia Silverstone as Cher from "Clueless?" It's giving full '90s vibes thanks to the iconic yellow plaid blazer and mini-skirt from the movie. After walking through a full classroom, Silverstone as Cher turns to the camera and says, "Don't bug. Your girl is back." Bonus, it includes a snippet of "Alright" by Supergrass from the movie soundtrack. And judging by the comments, people are loving seeing Silverstone in one of her most famous roles and are stoked to see the full commercial.

Rakuten, for those who don't know, is an app or browser extension that gets you cash back for online shopping. According to their website, it works with over 3,000 websites and they have over 15 million members. Rakuten came to Silverstone to ask her about playing the part, and Silverstone told Variety how well she thought the character of Cher fit the part: "When I think about Cher and about how she's film's most historic shopaholic, the idea that she would be able to use this app is the greatest hack ever, getting cash back on all your shopping. I feel like she would want everyone to know that."