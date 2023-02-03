UTIs Can Affect Women's Sleep, Fitness, And More, Says New Study

A UTI, or a urinary tract infection, is an infection that occurs in the bladder, urethra, and more rarely, the kidneys, per Mayo Clinic. While anyone can suffer from a UTI, they most often affect women or those with female anatomy, and without treatment, they can lead to serious health issues within the kidneys and beyond. It has been widely thought of as a sexually-transmitted disease, as many women suffer from a UTI following sexual intercourse. However, those who abstain from sex are still in danger of contracting one, as a UTI is caused by the bacteria E.Coli getting into the urinary tract.

According to Medical News Today, most people will notice they have a UTI when urinating becomes painful. In addition to that pain, many people experience more serious symptoms, such as fever, nausea, and chills. A new study has now found, though, that UTIs can affect more than just our urination — they can also cause complete disruption to our daily lives. Here's what you need to know about UTIs and how they may affect you.