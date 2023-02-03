Windsor Castle Intruder Is Finally Being Brought To Justice For Their Plot To Harm Queen Elizabeth

Sometimes being a high-profile public figure can be a dangerous job. There have been numerous times when members of the British royal family have been threatened, such as the attempted kidnapping of Princess Anne in 1974, per British Heritage. Throughout her 70-year reign, the late Queen Elizabeth II had a few close calls as well. During a 1981 visit to New Zealand, Christopher John Lewis fired a gun at the monarch as she exited her car. Fortunately, the shot went wide, leaving the queen unharmed. As reported by The Times, the incident was not publicly disclosed when it happened, and it was only mentioned in classified documents.

Queen Elizabeth wasn't the first monarch to face danger in the line of duty. In 1842, her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, was threatened with a gun when she was out in her carriage. Soon after, a second gunman fired a weapon loaded with paper and tobacco, per the Daily Mail. In response to these incidents, U.K. Parliament passed the 1842 Treason Act, a law intended to punish offenders for less serious crimes involving the crown.

Recently, this law was invoked in a case involving a Christmas 2021 plot to harm the late queen.