What You Need To Know About 'Tall Paul,' The Queen's Trusted Footman

The world is still reeling from the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month. Her final days were spent with a person most people have never heard of: Paul Whybrew, Page of the Backstairs and one of the queen's most devoted aides. He began working for Britain's longest-reigning monarch at the age of 19 as a junior footman, staying by her side until the very end, 44 years later (per Daily Mail). In 2021, Whybrew became the queen's longest-serving staff member.

At 6'4" — a full 12 inches taller than the queen — Whybrew easily earned the nickname "Tall Paul." The moniker served to differentiate him from "Small Paul," former royal footman Paul Burrell.

Former butler Grant Harrold singled out "Tall Paul" and the queen's dressmaker, Angela Kelly, as the two most powerful individuals of the queen's staff. "You'd assume the private secretary is her right-hand man, but no — that's a professional relationship," Harrold told Insider. "The private staff get to know her really well, on a more personal level, spending time in her living quarters."