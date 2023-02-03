How Birth Control Could Lower Your Stroke Risk

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death for women in the U.S., though stroke is often preventable, according to the CDC. There are many risk factors for stroke, including high blood pressure and some heart diseases, diabetes, smoking, and other habits including diet, per the National Heart and Lung Institute. Certain social factors such as race, sex, and age can also contribute to the risks of experiencing this medical emergency. Black Americans and Hispanic Americans have strokes more often than white Americans; women have a higher lifetime risk of stroke than men; and the odds of having a stroke increase with age.

There are two main kinds of strokes, ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic strokes happen when blood vessels to the brain are blocked — these are more common than hemorrhagic strokes, which occur when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures. For years, researchers have studied the link between oral contraceptive pills (OCPs) and strokes in women. In the 1970s, pills with high doses of estrogen were linked to stroke, but such formulas have since been discontinued, per a study by the American Heart Association.

The study suggests that the risk of ischemic stroke is higher in women who use a combination OCP (estrogen and progestin) when other risk factors are present. And while OPCs can be wonderful for treating acne and menstrual cramps, for example, another study explores the negative effects hormonal birth control can have on teens. Now, though, data suggests that OCPs may actually lower the risk of stroke.