Joy-Anna And Austin Forsyth Suffer Heartbreaking Loss
Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" fame and her husband Austin Forsyth recently had some sad news to share with their fans.
Before this, the couple's latest trouble came in the form of a harrowing snowstorm. The blizzard left the couple and their two children with no electricity and five inches of snow to tread through. The whole ordeal was recorded and uploaded for fans on the couple's popular YouTube channel. While the situation was tough, the family made the most of it. They held a snowball fight with their two children and shared a photo to their Instagram in which a bundled-up Joy-Anna made mention of incoming baby no. three.
The Forsyths' videos and photos always have an uplifting vibe about them, even during hard times. That makes this latest announcement hard to watch, as the sad news they shared left both of them visibly stunned.
Austin's grandmother passed away
In a video shared to the family's YouTube channel "FollowtheForsyths," Joy-Anna Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth shared that the children's great-grandmother had unexpectedly passed away. The family had recently returned from a trip to Austin's father's home where they and the children spent the day having fun with Austin's side of the family. This included Austin's grandmother, who the couple and their children lovingly call "Mimi."
After returning home the next day, the couple received a phone call after church from Austin's father. He informed them that Austin's grandmother had passed away. "We didn't see this coming at all," a solemn Austin admitted during the video. As Joy-Anna and Austin shared the sad news, their children played innocently in the background, unaware of the impact of the situation.
Joy-Anna announced news of her latest pregnancy last year, and the couple was hoping that Mimi would be able to meet the newest addition to the family. Both say they are grateful they and their children were able to spend her last days with her.