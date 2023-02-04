Joy-Anna And Austin Forsyth Suffer Heartbreaking Loss

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" fame and her husband Austin Forsyth recently had some sad news to share with their fans.

Before this, the couple's latest trouble came in the form of a harrowing snowstorm. The blizzard left the couple and their two children with no electricity and five inches of snow to tread through. The whole ordeal was recorded and uploaded for fans on the couple's popular YouTube channel. While the situation was tough, the family made the most of it. They held a snowball fight with their two children and shared a photo to their Instagram in which a bundled-up Joy-Anna made mention of incoming baby no. three.

The Forsyths' videos and photos always have an uplifting vibe about them, even during hard times. That makes this latest announcement hard to watch, as the sad news they shared left both of them visibly stunned.