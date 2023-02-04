The Easy TikTok Hack That Will Change The Game For Your Too-Big Jeans

Baggy jeans are a style choice we love. Mom, dad, boyfriend, and girlfriend jeans are all spacious denim looks that have made skinny jeggings a thing of the past. Fashion editor Alexandra Stedman says, "[T]he denim styles at the moment are moving away from slick silhouettes to more relaxed and voluminous" (via Elle). You cannot deny that baggy jeans are more comfortable too. You can bend and sit down without ripping any stitches or losing blood circulation.

Although wide legs are the name of the game, a gap in your jeans' waist can ruin an outfit. No one wants to get pantsed from simply walking down the street. Yet, you might have wide-waist jeans lying around. Whether you've shed a few inches and want to preserve your favorite pair or don't feel like returning those you bought one size up — there's an easy TikTok hack to cinch your jeans and it'll change the game.