Lizzo's Acceptance Speech Celebrating Body Positivity Is The True Grammys 2023 Winner

Lizzo took the stage to accept her win for Record of the Year for "About Damn Time" from her album "Special," which was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. In her speech, she dedicated her award to Prince and said: "When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music." Lizzo worked with Prince in 2014 on his album "Plectrumelectrum," according to Rolling Stone. Lizzo spoke about how positive music hasn't always been mainstream, but that's still what she wanted to do. She said, "I had to be that change to make the world a better place."

Things have indeed changed for the better and it's a change that she's proud to be a part of. As Lizzo went on to say in her speech: "[A]ll of these songs are about loving our bodies and being comfortable in our skin [...] and I'm just so proud to be a part of it. In a world where there's a lot of darkness and a lot of scary s***, I like to believe that not only can people do good but we just are good."

And people loved her for it. "Every time Lizzo has a mic she says some uplifting motivational s*** and we don't appreciate her enough for that," one fan tweeted. Another said, "I love seeing Lizzo win. Awards. At life. All of it!!!"