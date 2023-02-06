Another Member Of The Royal Could Be Planning To Move Near Harry And Meghan
When Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they were leaving the royal family, there were many, many questions about what would come next — including where Meghan and Harry might live.
Like so many before them, the two decided to go west, specifically to Montecito, California, a luxe neighborhood near Santa Barbara, with residents the likes of Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, and Gwyneth Paltrow, via Architectural Digest. Later that year, the pair purchased a $14.65 million home, boasting a tennis court, a pool house, and lush cypress and olive trees, via Vogue.
Montecito is a little more tucked away than California's major cities, and that's exactly why it appealed to Harry and Meghan.
"Harry loves California, but they were both drawn to the smaller town of Santa Barbara, where they can integrate into the community while having some distance and privacy that is hard to come by in the Los Angeles area. For that reason, they had never intended to stay in Los Angeles," a source told Vogue.
"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan gushed to The Cut in August 2022. "It's healing. You feel free," she said, in reference to the Montecito air.
And now, it seems as though Harry and Meghan may be getting some royal company on the west coast.
Princess Eugenie might be making her own exit
It seems that now that Harry and Meghan have left the royal family, Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie may be following in his footsteps, via The Mirror.
There are rumblings that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank might be headed for West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Princess Eugenie and her husband have a second child on the way and are potentially planning to make the move sometime after that.
"With a growing family, it all feels like it is about new starts. This isn't just a pipe dream," a source told The Mirror.
Should Eugenie and Jack make the move, they'll likely be welcomed by Meghan and Harry with open arms. Per Hello! Magazine, Meghan and Eugenie were fast friends from the moment they met.
Harry described Meghan and Eugenie's first meeting in his new bombshell memoir, "Spare," writing that the pair embraced like long-lost sisters. "If meeting the rest of my family goes like this, we're home free," he recalled.
Given Meghan's reputation as a chef (via Town & Country), the roasted salmon recipe she'd chosen to prepare for Eugenie and Jack probably helped, too. And should both two couples wind up on the west coast and through with their royal ties, there will likely be many more double dates in the future.