Another Member Of The Royal Could Be Planning To Move Near Harry And Meghan

When Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they were leaving the royal family, there were many, many questions about what would come next — including where Meghan and Harry might live.

Like so many before them, the two decided to go west, specifically to Montecito, California, a luxe neighborhood near Santa Barbara, with residents the likes of Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, and Gwyneth Paltrow, via Architectural Digest. Later that year, the pair purchased a $14.65 million home, boasting a tennis court, a pool house, and lush cypress and olive trees, via Vogue.

Montecito is a little more tucked away than California's major cities, and that's exactly why it appealed to Harry and Meghan.

"Harry loves California, but they were both drawn to the smaller town of Santa Barbara, where they can integrate into the community while having some distance and privacy that is hard to come by in the Los Angeles area. For that reason, they had never intended to stay in Los Angeles," a source told Vogue.

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan gushed to The Cut in August 2022. "It's healing. You feel free," she said, in reference to the Montecito air.

And now, it seems as though Harry and Meghan may be getting some royal company on the west coast.